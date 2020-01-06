

Uncertainty continues to loom over Bangladesh's Pakistan tour

Some recent media reports suggested that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) proposed Pakistan to play one Test of two-match series in Pakistan and another in Bangladesh, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (BCB) rejected the proposal.

But the chief executive officer (CEO) of BCB on Sunday told media that they are not aware of such a proposal to PCB.

He said, "I don't know about any media reports. BCB is still standing on their previous decision."

A source from Pakistan Cricket Board also confirmed UNB that they didn't get any proposal from BCB to play one Test of two-match series in Pakistan and another in Bangladesh.

"It was neither proposed by BCB nor rejected," the source told UNB preferring anonymity.

BCB earlier said they are reluctant to stay in Pakistan for a longer period due to security reasons and so they proposed to play the three-match T20 International series in Pakistan and asked PCB to host the Test series in a neutral venue.

"We have been facing several issues before finalizing the tour of Pakistan. There are a few numbers of stakeholders. We have to respect the opinions of every party before going to play a full series in Pakistan. At this moment, I don't think we have a chance to tour Pakistan to play a Test series," BCB president Nazmul Hassan told the media on December 26 at the BCB headquarters in Mirpur.

If Bangladesh remains firm on their decision, the Pakistan board might bring the issue on the table of the International Cricket Council (ICC). As the Test series of this tour is a part of World Test Championship, Bangladesh might face trouble if they deny the tour, he said.

"We are not worried about this. The decision is ours, we have to make our decision whether we want to go to Pakistan or not. We have to think about our players and coaching staff. So we are not worried about other things. We didn't say that we won't go. But since it is the first tour to Pakistan in years, there are some fears. We don't want to force anyone to tour Pakistan," Nazmul added. -UNB















Uncertainty continued to loom over Bangladesh's forthcoming Pakistan tour for three T20 Internationals and two Tests which are slated to take place in January- February.Some recent media reports suggested that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) proposed Pakistan to play one Test of two-match series in Pakistan and another in Bangladesh, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (BCB) rejected the proposal.But the chief executive officer (CEO) of BCB on Sunday told media that they are not aware of such a proposal to PCB.He said, "I don't know about any media reports. BCB is still standing on their previous decision."A source from Pakistan Cricket Board also confirmed UNB that they didn't get any proposal from BCB to play one Test of two-match series in Pakistan and another in Bangladesh."It was neither proposed by BCB nor rejected," the source told UNB preferring anonymity.BCB earlier said they are reluctant to stay in Pakistan for a longer period due to security reasons and so they proposed to play the three-match T20 International series in Pakistan and asked PCB to host the Test series in a neutral venue."We have been facing several issues before finalizing the tour of Pakistan. There are a few numbers of stakeholders. We have to respect the opinions of every party before going to play a full series in Pakistan. At this moment, I don't think we have a chance to tour Pakistan to play a Test series," BCB president Nazmul Hassan told the media on December 26 at the BCB headquarters in Mirpur.If Bangladesh remains firm on their decision, the Pakistan board might bring the issue on the table of the International Cricket Council (ICC). As the Test series of this tour is a part of World Test Championship, Bangladesh might face trouble if they deny the tour, he said."We are not worried about this. The decision is ours, we have to make our decision whether we want to go to Pakistan or not. We have to think about our players and coaching staff. So we are not worried about other things. We didn't say that we won't go. But since it is the first tour to Pakistan in years, there are some fears. We don't want to force anyone to tour Pakistan," Nazmul added. -UNB