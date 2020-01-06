US oil imports down, exports up last week

HOUSTON, Jan 5: US crude oil imports decreased while exports increased during the week ending Dec. 27, 2019, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Friday.

US crude oil imports averaged 6.35 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, down by 457,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 4.46 million b/d, up by about 1.07 million b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.66 million b/d, down by 809,000 b/d year-on-year, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.72 million b/d, up by about 1.27 million b/d year-on-year. -Xinhua