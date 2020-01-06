Int’l brands eyeing prime cut of Dubai F&B sector





One of the latest entrants to the growing Dubai market is US-based Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, which has grown about 30 per cent annually since 2013 while maintaining a 0.4 per cent closure rate. The Kansas-based restaurant has grown to more than 350 US locations and three international locations in Dubai; it inaugurated its first outlet on July 17, 2019, in The Dubai Mall, followed by branches in Mall of the Emirates in August and Nakheel Mall in December.

"As one of the world's top tourist destinations, Dubai has an unparallelled level of hospitality, complimenting Freddy's deep commitment to providing our guests with genuine service in a welcoming atmosphere," Scott Redler, co-founder and chief operating officer of Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, told Khaleej Times during his recent visit to Dubai.

Dubai is targeting 20 million tourists in 2020 ahead of October's Expo 2020. The emirate sets target of 21 million to 23 million tourists by 2022 and 25 million visitors by 2025. It welcomed more than 16 million guests last year.

In line with increasing tourist arrivals, Euromonitor International has estimated that UAE consumers' spending on food and beverage is estimated to increase from Dh112.19 billion in 2019 to Dh117.6 billion this year.

Alpen Capital, in its latest report, said the UAE's food consumption may grow from 8.7 million metric tonnes in 2018 to reach 10.3 million metric tonnes by 2023 due to increase in population, international tourist arrivals and high disposable income.

The population of the UAE is estimated to grow at 3.1 per cent between 2018 and 2023. In addition, the rapidly increasing expatriate population, which increased to 9.6 million last year from 7.8 million in 2013, is likely to drive F&B growth in the country.

Global audit firm KPMG also said recently that Dubai is just behind Paris in terms of number of restaurants per million residents as every 30 days an estimated 100 new places to eat open their doors in the emirate. The Dubai Economic Department showed that more than 11,000 restaurants and cafes registered their business in 2018 alone and the similar trend was continued last year. -Khaleej Times

















