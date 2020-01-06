Video
Monday, 6 January, 2020, 3:19 AM
Home Business

Air India to resume daily red-eye flight to Delhi

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

COIMBATORE, Dec 5: Air India is all set to resume operation of its red-eye flight to New Delhi from the city on all seven days of the week from January 15, helping city residents easily access connection flights to European destinations. The flight, which used to operate on all days of the week, was reduced to thrice a week from November 1. The red-eye flights are those which depart at night and arrive at the destination in the morning.
The airline is also working on introducing an additional morning direct flight to the national capital.
The red-eye flight, AI 548, will depart from the city at 1.10am and reach New Delhi at 4.10am. This will allow passengers to board flights to European destinations such as Frankfurt, Rome, Milan, Copenhagen, London and Vienna etc. Girija Ramesh, Air India station manager, said, "Most of the Air India flights to Europe from New Delhi are scheduled in the afternoon from 12.30pm to 3pm." Many private airlines also have morning flights from the national capital to Europe.
The airline's afternoon flight to New Delhi, AI 539, which departs from the city at 3.05pm and reaches the destination at 6.05pm, connects passengers to its flights to destinations such as New York, Chicago and Washington in the USA and Toronto in Canada. "All these flights depart from 10.30pm to 2.30am. So, the fliers needn't hurry to the respective terminal to board their flights," Girija said.
Besides this, the airline, which has shifted its ticketing office to Arts College Road, is also working on introducing a flight that will depart from the city at 8am and reach Delhi at 11am.
"This will help a lot of business and leisure travellers to board their flight at a normal hour and reach the destination at the beginning of business hours," said Kajal A, an independent travel agent.
Air India officials, meanwhile, said they were keen on introducing a flight that would depart from New Delhi at 5am and reach the city at 8am. "The flight will again leave for New Delhi immediately.    -TNN


