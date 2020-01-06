Video
Monday, 6 January, 2020, 3:19 AM
Business

Premium services for Emirates customers in Amman

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Dubai, Jan 5: Emirates customers travelling in first and business class and Skywards Platinum and Gold members can now enjoy a smoother departure and arrival experience at Amman's Queen Alia International Airport with complimentary Tikram fast-track services.
The Tikram services will facilitate smoother journeys for the almost 300 premium passengers who frequent the Jordanian capital each day. The services will started from January 1.
The airline recently signed an agreement with Tikram, which includes complimentary immigration and security fast-track clearance upon departure, as well as fast-track immigration on arrival.
The agreement was signed by Mohammad Lootah, Emirates' area manager for Jordan and the West Bank, and Basem Muhtasib, managing director of Tikram.
Lootah said: "Emirates is pleased to partner with Tikram to provide our premium passengers with world-class services on the ground in Jordan, and we will continue to enhance our offering to ensure the best possible airport experience for our customers."
Muhtasib added: "Tikram for Airport Services is the exclusive meet and greet service provider at Queen Alia International Airport, which provides passengers a taste of Jordanian hospitality during their travel experience on the ground, and we
look forward to providing our services on a complimentary basis to Emirates passengers."
Emirates currently operates three daily non-stop services from Amman to Dubai, utilising the Boeing 777-300ER.    -Khaleej Times


