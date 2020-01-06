

Sonali Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan distributing blankets

















Sonali Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan distributing blankets among students of Amantullah Prodhan Secondary School at Burimari of Patgram upazila in Lalmonirhat district on Sunday. Earlier he also distributed blankets and bicycles among students of Government Jasmuddin Kazi Abdul Gani College, Sreerampur High School and Kawamari Aptaruddin Prodhan High School on Saturday. Bank officials and local elites were also present. photo: Bank