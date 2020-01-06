Video
Monday, 6 January, 2020
Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director    Syed Waseque Md Ali inaugurating an ATM and a Banking booth at the month long the 25th Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF)-2020 in Dhaka recently accompanied by Deputy Managing Director Md. Mustafa Khair and other senior  officials of the bank. Card holders of any bank can withdraw money from FSIBL ATM booth (Booth No. 6). On the other hand, visitors to the fair can get information regarding deposit, investment, remittance, agent banking, mobile banking along with others services of the bank from banking booth (Booth No. 5). Besides, clients can avail attractive gifts by opening bank account and installing FSIBL mobile apps 'FSIBL Cloud' at banking booth, said a press release.    photo: Bank


