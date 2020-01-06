Md. Tajul Islam Karmasangsthan Bank new Managing Director



Md. Tajul Islam

Prior to this, he was the Deputy Managing Director of Janata Bank Ltd (JBL), says a press release.

He served as branch head at different JBL branches at home and abroad in a banking career of more than 23 years. He was the General Manager and Divisional Head of JBL.

He is a Masters in Public Administration from Chittagong University and started career as a senior officer at JBL in 1988. During his long career he participated in various workshops, seminars and training programmes in many countries including UAE, Singapore and Philippines.

He hails from Sitakunda upazila in Chittagong district.















