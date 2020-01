Md. Anwarul Haque

Engr. Md. Anwarul Haque has been elected as Chairman of Executive Committee (EC) of Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) in its 356th board meeting held at MBL head office on Sunday, says a press release.He is also Sponsor Director of the bank. Md. Anwarul Haque is an eminent businessman and Managing Director of Living Plus Ltd. He is involved in real estate, construction, export and import, insurance, financial services and many other businesses.