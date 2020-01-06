Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 January, 2020, 3:18 AM
Home Business

India's sweet, savoury item sales cross Rs 1 trillion

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

India's sweet, savoury item sales cross Rs 1 trillion

India's sweet, savoury item sales cross Rs 1 trillion

Jan 5: The mithai (sweet) and namkeen (a savoury snack) industry, which has been recording a healthy double-digit growth annually, has achieved the milestone of Rupee one lakh crore (one trillion) in turnover, according to Virender Jain, President, Federation of Sweets & Namkeen Manufacturers (FSNM).
The association, in collaboration with Almond House, will host the third World Mithai Namkeen Convention at Hitex, Madhapur, in the city on January 9 and 10.
According to Firoz H Naqvi, Director of FSNM, but for issues related to different slabs of GST, food safety and other compliances, the industry could have performed much better. The time to modernise and prepare for future challenges had arrived for the mithai and namkeen industry, which was one of the oldest businesses in the country.
"Today namkeen can be found in every nook and corner, from a small village to every mandir, dargah or gurudwara,'' said Naqvi, and added that the industry had more than a lakh manufacturers across the country doing homogenous business, even though a majority of them were not counted in the total turnover of the organised business category, he said in a statement.
The industry employs more than one crore people directly and many more indirectly. It is the biggest buyer of raw materials such as flour, besan, sugar, ghee, oils and spices.
A modern sweet arcade was structurally similar to a big jewellery shop; indicating the growth of the industry in the premium league. Almond House, Bikanerwala, Asha Sweets, Haldirams, A2B and many other brands had invested hugely in showrooms to give customers a world-class experience.
Companies such as Haldirams, Balaji, Bikano, Bikaji, Yellow Diamond and Cornitos had extended their footprint overseas also.
Chaitanya Muppala, Director, Almond House; Dora Raju, proprietor, Olive Mithai; Harish Ramani, Director, Karachi Bakery; and Chetan Agwarwal, Director, Bikaneerwala, who participated in a curtain raiser event in the city, said about 500 types of mithai, namkeen and savories were sold in the country. The branded segment was growing at 25 per cent per annum, and the market as a whole at 10-12 per cent, he   said.    -The Hindu Business Line


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US oil imports down, exports up last week
Int’l brands eyeing prime cut of Dubai F&B sector
Air India to resume daily red-eye flight to Delhi
Premium services for Emirates customers in Amman
Daimler recalls 744,000 faulty US Mercedes-Benz vehicles
Pak Govt borrows Rs1.1tr from banks in six months
Sonali Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan distributing blankets
Senior officials of City Bank Ltd and Sundarban Express Transportation Systems Ltd


Latest News
Govt to send 750,000 workers abroad this year: Minister
Stop sand lifting from Titas Bridge area: HC
RMG export drops 6.21pc in six months: EPB
Govt conspiring to kill Khaleda in jail, alleges sister
2 housewives commit suicide
Roll back EVM plan, BNP to EC
421 killed in railway accidents in 2019: SCRF
Iraqi parliament votes to expel US troops
1,37,198 Bangladeshis to perform hajj this year
Stokes sets catching record
Most Read News
Biman resumes flight on Dhaka-Manchester route
EC asks to show cause Atiqul Islam
HC summons Ctg Port Authority Chairman for noncompliance
Rocket falls near US embassy in Baghdad
Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr
Devotee dies at ijtema venue in Manikganj
Three cleaning staff arrested with gold at HSIA
Now a female 'drug trader' killed in shootout
War crimes prosecutor Mohammad Ali removed
Another crude bomb explodes at DU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft