ONE Bank Head of Retail Banking Md. Kamruzzaman and Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals Marketing and Sales Director Kamrul Hasan Ronnie, flanked by their colleagues shaking hands after signing an agreement on behalf of their organizations at Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals head office in the city recently. Under this Agreement, Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals will provide up to 25pc discount to all Credit, Debit and Prepaid Card holders of ONE Bank Ltd. Beside this, ONE Bank Credit Card holders can pay bills of Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals with 0pc SmartEMI facilities up to 6 months tenure.