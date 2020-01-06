Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 January, 2020, 3:18 AM
Home Business

Russia dominates global wheat trade

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

Jan 5: Over the past two decades Russia has managed to move from a net importer of wheat to a net exporter, displacing the EU to become the largest exporter in the 2016-17 marketing season, and continuing to lead since.
Increasing planted area and higher quality of the grain produced ought to support exports. But from January the start of the IMO 2020 regime for marine fuels could be an obstacle, pushing up freight costs and threatening Russia's recent gains in Southeast Asia, even as other opportunities emerge in the Middle East and other regions closer to hand.
Rapid growth: Wheat exports from Russia as a percentage of the global total have doubled since 2013-14 (July-June), with S&P Global Platts Analytics expecting the country to account for 20% of the global export total in 2019-20.
Higher wheat output and quality, as well as low production costs, have helped propel Russia to the top position among wheat exporters. Production has more than doubled since the 2000-01 marketing season, according to US Department of Agriculture (USDA) data.
Until 2009, the majority of wheat area was taken up by the spring crop, while now nearly 60% is under the winter crop. Mild winters, a changing climate, and the willingness of farmers to plant higher-yielding winter crop have led to this expansion of winter wheat share in the total wheat production.
Platts Analytics expects this trend to continue into 2020-21, together with an overall increase in total wheat harvested area. Assuming beneficial winter conditions and no major unfavorable weather events in the spring and early summer, Platts Analytics forecasts Russian wheat production at 79.3 million mt for the 2020-21 marketing season.
Volatile weather during the 2019-20 growing season has limited Russian wheat crop prospects. Platts Analytics estimates Russian wheat production at 75.3 million mt, 5% above last year, but 12% down from the record level in 2017-18.
However, the quality of the 2019-20 Russian crop is much higher than in previous years. The share of milling wheat (1st-4th class wheat, according to Russian classification, a quality classification determined by the percentage of protein contained in the kernel) has increased to nearly 80% of total wheat production compared with a three-year average of 70%. On the other hand, feed wheat - 5th class - production is down 10% compared with last year, contributing to 20% of total production.
Wheat and freight: IMO 2020 - the lower sulfur cap on marine fuel globally that kicks in from January 1, 2020 - continues to cast uncertainty on freight rates. Russian wheat has been able to gain significant market share in Asian markets in recent years due to the price competitiveness of Russian wheat even after accounting for Australia's lower freight rates into Southeast Asia.
     -Hellenic Shipping News


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US oil imports down, exports up last week
Int’l brands eyeing prime cut of Dubai F&B sector
Air India to resume daily red-eye flight to Delhi
Premium services for Emirates customers in Amman
Daimler recalls 744,000 faulty US Mercedes-Benz vehicles
Pak Govt borrows Rs1.1tr from banks in six months
Sonali Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan distributing blankets
Senior officials of City Bank Ltd and Sundarban Express Transportation Systems Ltd


Latest News
Govt to send 750,000 workers abroad this year: Minister
Stop sand lifting from Titas Bridge area: HC
RMG export drops 6.21pc in six months: EPB
Govt conspiring to kill Khaleda in jail, alleges sister
2 housewives commit suicide
Roll back EVM plan, BNP to EC
421 killed in railway accidents in 2019: SCRF
Iraqi parliament votes to expel US troops
1,37,198 Bangladeshis to perform hajj this year
Stokes sets catching record
Most Read News
Biman resumes flight on Dhaka-Manchester route
EC asks to show cause Atiqul Islam
HC summons Ctg Port Authority Chairman for noncompliance
Rocket falls near US embassy in Baghdad
Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr
Devotee dies at ijtema venue in Manikganj
Three cleaning staff arrested with gold at HSIA
Now a female 'drug trader' killed in shootout
War crimes prosecutor Mohammad Ali removed
Another crude bomb explodes at DU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft