Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 January, 2020, 3:18 AM
Home Business

UK navy to escort British shipping in Strait of Hormuz

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

London, Jan 5: The UK is preparing to deploy the Royal Navy to escort British-flagged commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz following the rapid escalation of tensions between Iran and the United States.
The Ministry of Defence said late Saturday that the frigate HMS Montrose and HMS Defender, a destroyer, "will resume accompaniments of UK-flagged commercial vessels" in the strait.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: "I have instructed preparations for HMS Montrose and HMS Defender to return to accompanying duties of Red Ensign shipping. The government will take all necessary steps to protect our ships and citizens at this time."
The practice of escorting ships in the Strait of Hormuz was stood down in November, after being used during the fall-out from the seizure of the British-flagged Stena Impero tanker by Iran in July.
The United States assassinated a powerful Iranian general in a drone strike in Iraq on Friday.
With Iran promising revenge, the killing of Qasem Soleimani, described as the second most-powerful man in Iran, was the most dramatic escalation yet in spiralling tensions between Washington and Tehran and has prompted fears of a major conflagration in the Middle East.
In a statement on Twitter, Wallace said he spoke with his US counterpart Mark Esper on Friday.
Wallace said US forces had been "repeatedly attacked by Iranian-backed militia" in Iraq during "the last few months".
"General Soleimani has been at the heart of the use of proxies to undermine neighbouring sovereign nations and target Iran's enemies," he said.
"Under international law the United States is entitled to defend itself against those posing an imminent threat to their citizens."
The British government on Saturday advised UK nationals to avoid travelling to Iraq and Iran.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to return home Sunday from his Christmas holiday in the Caribbean.




He is yet to comment on the assassination of Soleimani.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US oil imports down, exports up last week
Int’l brands eyeing prime cut of Dubai F&B sector
Air India to resume daily red-eye flight to Delhi
Premium services for Emirates customers in Amman
Daimler recalls 744,000 faulty US Mercedes-Benz vehicles
Pak Govt borrows Rs1.1tr from banks in six months
Sonali Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan distributing blankets
Senior officials of City Bank Ltd and Sundarban Express Transportation Systems Ltd


Latest News
Govt to send 750,000 workers abroad this year: Minister
Stop sand lifting from Titas Bridge area: HC
RMG export drops 6.21pc in six months: EPB
Govt conspiring to kill Khaleda in jail, alleges sister
2 housewives commit suicide
Roll back EVM plan, BNP to EC
421 killed in railway accidents in 2019: SCRF
Iraqi parliament votes to expel US troops
1,37,198 Bangladeshis to perform hajj this year
Stokes sets catching record
Most Read News
Biman resumes flight on Dhaka-Manchester route
EC asks to show cause Atiqul Islam
HC summons Ctg Port Authority Chairman for noncompliance
Rocket falls near US embassy in Baghdad
Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr
Devotee dies at ijtema venue in Manikganj
Three cleaning staff arrested with gold at HSIA
Now a female 'drug trader' killed in shootout
War crimes prosecutor Mohammad Ali removed
Another crude bomb explodes at DU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft