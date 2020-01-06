'Fed has clout to fight downturn if toolkit used properly'





SAN DIEGO, Jan 5: The US Federal Reserve still has enough clout to fight a future downturn, but policymakers should state in advance the mix of policies and policy promises they plan to use to get the most bang for their buck, former Fed chief Ben Bernanke said on Saturday.In an address to the American Economics Association, Bernanke pushed back on the notion that central banks have lost influence over the economy, and laid out his thoughts about how the Fed in particular could change its monetary policy "framework" to be sure that is not the case.Citing new research of his own and others at the Fed and elsewhere, Bernanke said the bondbuying programs known as "quantitative easing" were effective in lowering long-term interest rates even after the Fed's target policy rate had been cut to zero. Several rounds of QE were rolled out in response to the deep 2007.2009 financial crisis and recession, and Bernanke said bondbuying should be made a permanent part of the US central bank's toolkit.Similarly, "forward guidance," or promises about future policy, proved effective particularly as those pledges became more specific and tied to particular goals like reaching a certain level of unemployment."Forward guidance in the next downturn will be more effective - better understood, better anticipated, and more credible - if it is part of a policy framework clearly articulated in advance," Bernanke said. "Both QE and forward guidance should be part of the standard toolkit going forward." -Reuters