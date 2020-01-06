Stocks open week with indices sliding on profit taking





DSEX, the prime index of the DSE closed at 4400.14 points on Sunday, with a loss of 59.15 points or 1.32 percent. Blue Chip index, DSE30 and the Shariah index, DSES also went down by 25.81 points and 13.97 points to settle at 1480.31 points and 995.43 points respectively.

On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 103,119 trades were executed in today's trading session with a trading volume of 107.80 million securities.

Loser took a strong lead over gainers as out of 354 issues traded, 52 securities gained price while 269 declined and 33 remained unchanged.

The top 10 gainers were SS Steel, Pragati Insurance, BBS, Anlima Yarn, Quashem Industries, Unique Hotel, National Tubes, Takaful Insurance, BSC and Pioneer Insurance.

Khulna Power topped the turnover chart followed by Lafarge Holcim, Bank Asia, National Tubes, City Bank, Pioneer Insurance, Beacon Pharma, SS Steel, Standard Ceramics and Trust Bank.

The top 10 losers were Generation Next, Zaheen Spinning, Samata Leather, Standard Ceramics, City Bank, Olympic Accessories, SEML FBSL Growth Fund, Rahim Textile, INS and Runner Auto.

On the other hand, the port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed at red from the winning streak of previous day.

CSCX and CASPI declined by 99.16 points and 163.03 points to stand at 8109.28 points and 13381.60 points respectively.

At CSE, a total of 4,677,940 shares and mutual fund of 220 companies were traded, of which 37 issues advanced while 163 declined and 20 issues remained unchanged.



















Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE0 declined on Sunday, the first day of the week, as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains.DSEX, the prime index of the DSE closed at 4400.14 points on Sunday, with a loss of 59.15 points or 1.32 percent. Blue Chip index, DSE30 and the Shariah index, DSES also went down by 25.81 points and 13.97 points to settle at 1480.31 points and 995.43 points respectively.On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 103,119 trades were executed in today's trading session with a trading volume of 107.80 million securities.Loser took a strong lead over gainers as out of 354 issues traded, 52 securities gained price while 269 declined and 33 remained unchanged.The top 10 gainers were SS Steel, Pragati Insurance, BBS, Anlima Yarn, Quashem Industries, Unique Hotel, National Tubes, Takaful Insurance, BSC and Pioneer Insurance.Khulna Power topped the turnover chart followed by Lafarge Holcim, Bank Asia, National Tubes, City Bank, Pioneer Insurance, Beacon Pharma, SS Steel, Standard Ceramics and Trust Bank.The top 10 losers were Generation Next, Zaheen Spinning, Samata Leather, Standard Ceramics, City Bank, Olympic Accessories, SEML FBSL Growth Fund, Rahim Textile, INS and Runner Auto.On the other hand, the port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed at red from the winning streak of previous day.CSCX and CASPI declined by 99.16 points and 163.03 points to stand at 8109.28 points and 13381.60 points respectively.At CSE, a total of 4,677,940 shares and mutual fund of 220 companies were traded, of which 37 issues advanced while 163 declined and 20 issues remained unchanged.