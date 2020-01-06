BD joins global network of freight forwarders





The WACO Corporate Head Office is in Switzerland with operational management in London, United Kingdom.

FML was founded in 1996. Its 117 employees in Dhaka and Chittagong are led by Hossain Mohammed Zahedi, Managing Director, and provide specialised customs support for dangerous goods, refrigerated products and perishables, in addition to road, sea and air freight services.

The WACO System was established after the founding members of the System recognised the need for a global network of independent freight forwarders who would compete against the growing number of American freight forwarders entering the European market.

'Our membership of WACO will give us the opportunity to extend our co-operation with independent freight and logistics operators across the world, for our inbound and outbound shipments, for both air freight and sea freight businesses,' said FML Sales Director Ghulam Muqtadeer.

'Our goal is to become a successful and effective freight forwarding company to serve our honourable business partners around the WACO network with our superior service platform we have been developing over the last 22 years,' he added.

Bangladesh is expected to become the world's third-fastest-growing economy in 2019, according to the United Nations World Economic Situation and Prospects.

'FML has been operating for over 22 years, and we look forward to the local knowledge and expertise they will bring to the network,' said Richard Charles, Executive Director, WACO.

'Our upcoming annual general meeting this April, in Cyprus, provides the perfect opportunity for WACO members to take part in bilateral meetings and do business with FML,' he added.

The WACO System includes 120 independent forwarders in 116 countries and holds two meetings a year to facilitate bilateral meetings for its members, says MENAFN.

















