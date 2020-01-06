Video
Monday, 6 January, 2020, 3:17 AM
Business

Dhaka participates in 10-day Indian int’l trade fair

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh along with Afghanistan, Thailand, Iran, Malaysia and Dubai - as well as 10 Indian states - West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan, is participating in the India International Mega Trade Fair (IIMTF) that begins on the premises of Gyan Bhavan, in Patna on Saturday. Bangladesh's deputy high commissioner Toufique Hasan and Patna mayor Sita Sahu were the guests of honour at the inaugural event of the IIMTF. Hasan said, "I am elated that Bangladesh is part of this international fair." A large number of security personnel have been deployed at the venue to manage the crowd.
Over 15,000 products, ranging from handicrafts and cosmetics to furniture and clothes, have been put up for sale at the third edition of the (IIMTF).
The 10-day fair, which was inaugurated by Bihar State Industries Minister Shyam Rajak will conclude on January 13. One can drop by the fair between 12pm and 8pm and there is no entry fee being charged. Rajak congratulated the organizers of the IIMTF for the success of the first and second editions. "This fair is a diverse platform for countries that wish to showcase their art and culture. I welcome all the participants to Bihar," he was quoted by Indian media as saying.




While foreign products like Afghan dry fruits, Iranian jewellery, Thai flowers and perfumes from Dubai are attracting visitors, domestic items like silk saris, terracotta statues, handicrafts and shawls are also in demand at the fair. They are available in a range of Rs 350 to Rs 1,20,000. Visitors can also gorge themselves on food items from different corners of India at the IIMTF.




