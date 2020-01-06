Dhaka participates in 10-day Indian int’l trade fair





Over 15,000 products, ranging from handicrafts and cosmetics to furniture and clothes, have been put up for sale at the third edition of the (IIMTF).

The 10-day fair, which was inaugurated by Bihar State Industries Minister Shyam Rajak will conclude on January 13. One can drop by the fair between 12pm and 8pm and there is no entry fee being charged. Rajak congratulated the organizers of the IIMTF for the success of the first and second editions. "This fair is a diverse platform for countries that wish to showcase their art and culture. I welcome all the participants to Bihar," he was quoted by Indian media as saying.









While foreign products like Afghan dry fruits, Iranian jewellery, Thai flowers and perfumes from Dubai are attracting visitors, domestic items like silk saris, terracotta statues, handicrafts and shawls are also in demand at the fair. They are available in a range of Rs 350 to Rs 1,20,000. Visitors can also gorge themselves on food items from different corners of India at the IIMTF.





