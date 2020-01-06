Video
Monday, 6 January, 2020, 3:17 AM
Home Business

Export Readiness Fund launched to support potential business

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Correspondent

Commerce Secretary Dr Zafor Ahmed said the government is trying to increase relationship between public and private sectors to achieve better coordinated economic growth.
He made the comment while inaugurating the Export Readiness Fund (ERF) at Pen Pacific Sonargoan hotel in the capital on Sunday. It will help boost export of four potential sectors of the country such as leather products, footwear, plastics and light engineering.
President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Sheikh Fazle Fahim, former president of Bangladesh Plastic Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA) Jasim Uddin, ERF Project Director and Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Obaidul Azam and ERF Deputy Team Leader Imdadul Haque were present on the occasion.  
The Secretary said "There is a need for a solid relationship between the private and the public sectors. It is difficult to move the country forward if there is no good relationship otherwise efficient relationship. Therefore, closer relations between these two sectors need to be taken forward."
The Secretary said that the ERF will support the private sector companies in certain targeted sectors to address some of the key constraints they face in accessing export markets; enhancing productivity; improving environmental, social and quality standards; and collective infrastructure facilities.
He said that Bangladesh is now exporting a total of over 700 products to 200 countries. The project interventions have been designed to benefit companies that are in the export market or have the potentials to grow on access to export markets.
Small and medium enterprises in these sectors are also expected to benefit from the project support, particularly those integrated into export value chains.
The organiser said the projects will work in four sectors. The ERF program will be implemented with financial assistance of the World Bank.


