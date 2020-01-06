Video
Monday, 6 January, 2020, 3:17 AM
Home Business

BJMA urges govt to stop raw jute smuggling to India

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Correspondent

Leaders of Bangladesh Jute Mills Association (BJMA) has urged the government to          increase vigilance at the border to stop smuggling of raw jute to India while strengthening drive against hoarders at border who use their stock for smuggling across the border.
The leaders have also urged the government to impose appropriate duty on export of raw jute. The demands were raised at the annual general meeting (AGM) of trade body held at its office in the capital on Saturday.
The meeting also elected office bearers of the association on this occasion. Mohammed Mahbubur Rahman Patwari has been elected new chairman while Sk. Akram Hossain has been elected vice chairman for the trade body for 2020-21.
Muhammad Shams-uz Zoha, M.A. Raihan , Md. Harunoor Rashid, Mohammad Shahjahan ,Giridhari Lal Modi, Bijoy Kumar Modi, Zahid Miah have been elected as members on the executive committee.
Outgoing chairman of the association Muhammad Shams-uz Zoha speaking on the occasion    said the millers were facing problems in procuring raw jute because of its non-availability and higher prices while hoarders are indulging in smuggling to make illegal fortune.
BJMA figure shows around 380,000 bales of raw jute were exported during July-November period of last year, mainly to India.
In 2018 the government had imposed ban on export of Bangla Tossa Rejection (BTR) and Bangla White Rejection (BWR) variety of jute but later lifted the ban on May 29 2019 on demand by traders. The withdrawal of ban has reduced supply of raw jute in the market in one hand and pushed its price up, Zoha said.  
He said the jute sector is also passing through a hard time from serious financial crisis. Following the imposition of anti-dumping duty by India, he said, the jute goods export to India has also dropped significantly.
He said export of traditional jute products has also reduced significantly in others markets because of political unrest in the Middle East, economic slowdown in Europe and the jute goods market in Africa being captured by India.
So the BJMA has urged the authorities concerned to bring down the rate of interest on bank loans to single digit to protect the interests of the jute goods producers.
They have also sought necessary fund and proper enforcement of the Mandatory Jute Packaging Act-2010 to increase local consumption of the jute goods and create additional demand for it in local market. The government has a key role in this regard, he said.
Their other demands included rationalisation of the price of Jute Batching Oil (JBO) and recognising jute products as agro-processed goods for extending facilities to the sector.


