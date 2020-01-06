Export earnings fell by 5.84pc to 19.3 billion in July-Dec

Video
Monday, 6 January, 2020, 3:17 AM
Home Business

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020
Business Correspondent

The country's export earnings during the first six months of the current fiscal year (2019-20) registered negative growth by 5.84 percent compared to the same period in the previous fiscal 2018-19.
Export earnings were US$ 19302.16 million from July-December period down from a target of 22127 million for the period.  In December 2019 alone export performance was recorded 13.54 percent short of target of US$ 4077 million as the real export earnings stood at US$ 3525.09 million. It showed a deficit of US$ 542 million.
Statistics showed export earnings grew by only 2.89 percent in December 2019 over the previous December 2018. These are devastating disclosures.
Rubana Haq, President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacture and Exporter Association (BGMEA) told the Daily Observer that export orders have steadily declined in the last three months. As a result, exports of different products have drastically slowed down. The negative impact of export performance is likely to stay for sometimes.  
Rubana Haque urged the government to hold a meeting with exporters soon to find ways to overcome this critical situation.
According to Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) sources, the country's exports earning during July-December period of the current fiscal have registered a 5.84 percent negative growth. The apparel sector, which accounts for 84.21percent of total exports, witnessed a 6.21percent decline to a total earnings of $16.02 billion in the first half of the current fiscal.
It was $17.08 billion in the same period in 2018. Bangladesh earned $3.52 billion in December, 2019 which was $3.43 billion in December, 2018




In November, 2019, the country's export earnings declined by 10.70percent to $3.05 billion for the fourth consecutive month compared to the corresponding period of 2018.


