Multiple steps stressed to control aedes mosquito





He made this comment at a view-exchange meeting on how to control Culex mosquito orgaised by DNCC at its Gulshan Bhawan office.

Md Abdul Hai also presided over the meeting, saying that already a mass campaign has been conducted on dengue diseases.

"We could not have been able to prevent the dengue diseases because of ignorance," he said.









Dr Mahmuda Ali of DNCC and Dr Afsana Alamgir (Department of Health) presented two papers at the meeting.

However, Brigadier General Mominur Rahman Mamun, the chief health officer of DNCC said they had already mobilized their resources to control the spread out of the mosquitoes in the city.

Besides they are also implementing various activities to prevent the spread out of mosquitoes by taking advices from entomologists, he said.

