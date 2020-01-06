Video
Monday, 6 January, 2020, 3:17 AM
Home Back Page

Multiple steps stressed to control aedes mosquito

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent

Speakers on Sunday said people from every corner and organizations must work together to prevent dengue mosquitoes across the country.  "We have put enough efforts to make people aware about what a dengue disease is and how to prevent it. But still we couldn't have been able to prevent it," said Md Abdul Hai, the chief executive officer of Dhaka North City Corporation ( DNCC).
He made this comment at a view-exchange meeting on how to control Culex mosquito orgaised by DNCC at its Gulshan Bhawan office.
Md Abdul Hai also presided over the meeting, saying that already a mass campaign has been conducted on dengue diseases.
"We could not have been able to prevent the dengue diseases because of ignorance," he said.




Dr Mahmuda Ali of DNCC and Dr Afsana Alamgir (Department of Health) presented two papers at the meeting.
However, Brigadier General Mominur Rahman Mamun, the chief health officer of DNCC said they had already mobilized their resources to control the spread out of the mosquitoes in the city.
Besides they are also implementing various activities to prevent the spread out of mosquitoes by taking advices from entomologists, he said.
Entomologist Dr Monsur Ahmed Chowdhury putting a cautionary note said, "It will be a mistake if we think that this year the spread out of dengue will be less than the previous year." 



