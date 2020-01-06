BD-Myanmar border confce begins in city





The five-day border conference will end on January 9 through signing of a 'Joint Record of Discussions (JRD)', said a press release here.

BGB Director General Major General Md Shafeenul Islam is leading a 14- member Bangladesh delegation while Chief of Police General Staff Brigadier General Myo Than is leading an eight-member delegation of the MPF.

Representatives from Bangladesh's Prime Minister Office (PMO), Home Ministry, Foreign Ministry and Department of Narcotic Control (DNC) are also taking part in the conference, added the release.

Prevention of drug smuggling and goods especially Yaba, illegal intrusion of Myanmar citizens into Bangladesh and firing on the border areas by Border Guard Police (BGP) are among the other issues likely to come up for discussion.































