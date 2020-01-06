Video
BD-Myanmar border confce begins in city

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent 

The seventh high-level border conference between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Myanmar Police Force (MPF) began at the BGB headquarters in city's Pilkhana on Sunday.
The five-day border conference will end on January 9 through signing of a 'Joint Record of Discussions (JRD)', said a press release here.
BGB Director General Major General Md Shafeenul Islam is leading a 14- member Bangladesh delegation while Chief of Police General Staff Brigadier General Myo Than is leading an eight-member delegation of the MPF.
Representatives from Bangladesh's Prime Minister Office (PMO), Home Ministry, Foreign Ministry and Department of Narcotic Control (DNC) are also taking part in the conference, added the release.
Prevention of drug smuggling and goods especially Yaba, illegal intrusion of Myanmar citizens into Bangladesh and firing on the  border areas by Border Guard Police (BGP) are among the other issues likely to come up for discussion.


