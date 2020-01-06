CPA yet to begin feasibility study





The CPA could not yet prepare a Development Project Proposal (DPP) for the Bay terminal.

Talking to the Daily Observer, CPA Secretary Omar Faruk said the pre-feasibily study has already been completed. The German organization has completed the pre-feasibilty study for construction of Bay Terminal.

The CPA has signed an agreement with Hamburg Port Consulting of Germany as a consultant for conducting a pre-feasibilty study for construction of Bay Terminal in Chittagong on August 17 in 2016 at a cost of Tk 80 million. The consulting firm completed the study within nine months.

Omar Faruk said the tenders for conducting the feasibility study have been invited in November last year. The appointment of the firm may be completed by February next, he said.

Two foreign companies-one from South Korea and another from Singapore have shown interest in investing in the Bay Terminal (Container Terminal) worth about US$2.1 billion project. They had earlier submitted a power point presentation to the shipping ministry. But it is now pending with the ministry.

The project aims to enhance trade with other countries to boost the country's economy. After completion of the project, the Bay terminal will improve the capacity and reduce container congestion. The construction of the Bay terminal will ensure 24-hour navigability and there will be no barrier to the movement of ships during night time.

The government is now seeking fund from the development partners for constructing the priority project. Different countries have already shown their interest for investing in the mega project. However, the official said it is still open for all to invest in the project. Any potential countries can invest in the fast track project.

The shipping ministry has estimated $2.1 billion as the primary cost. But the cost may be increased. The Chattogram Port Authority will implement the project and the construction work is likely to be started by 2021.

















