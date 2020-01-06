Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 January, 2020, 3:16 AM
Home Back Page

Bay Terminal Construction

CPA yet to begin feasibility study

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Jan 4: Chattogram Port authority (CPA) is yet to begin the feasibility study for construction of Bay terminal, one of the biggest projects of the port, to face the ongoing growth of container handling.
The CPA could not yet prepare a Development Project Proposal (DPP) for the Bay terminal.
Talking to the Daily Observer, CPA Secretary Omar Faruk said the pre-feasibily study has already been completed. The German organization has completed the pre-feasibilty study for construction of Bay Terminal.
The CPA has signed an agreement with Hamburg Port Consulting of Germany as a consultant for conducting a pre-feasibilty study for construction of Bay Terminal in Chittagong on August 17 in 2016 at a cost of Tk 80 million. The consulting firm completed the study within nine months.
Omar Faruk said the tenders for conducting the feasibility study have been invited in November last year. The appointment of the firm may be completed by February next, he said.
Two foreign companies-one from South Korea and another from Singapore have shown interest in investing in the Bay Terminal (Container Terminal) worth about US$2.1 billion project. They had earlier submitted a power point presentation to the shipping ministry. But it is now pending with the ministry.
The project aims to enhance trade with other countries to boost the country's economy. After completion of the project, the Bay terminal will improve the capacity and reduce container congestion. The construction of the Bay terminal will ensure 24-hour navigability and there will be no barrier to the movement of ships during night time.
The government is now seeking fund from the development partners for constructing the priority project. Different countries have already shown their interest for investing in the mega project.  However, the official said it is still open for all to invest in the project. Any potential countries can invest in the fast track project.
The shipping ministry has estimated $2.1 billion as the primary cost. But the cost may be increased. The Chattogram Port Authority will implement the project and the construction work is likely to be started by 2021.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Multiple steps stressed to control aedes mosquito
BD-Myanmar border confce begins in city
CPA yet to begin feasibility study
Roll back EVM plan, BNP to EC
Tens of thousands march in Hyderabad city to protest citizenship law
Court asks cops to publish ad asking 4 fugitives to appear
BNP is talking nonsense about city polls: Quader
Govt taking measures to save migrants in Middle East


Latest News
Govt to send 750,000 workers abroad this year: Minister
Stop sand lifting from Titas Bridge area: HC
RMG export drops 6.21pc in six months: EPB
Govt conspiring to kill Khaleda in jail, alleges sister
2 housewives commit suicide
Roll back EVM plan, BNP to EC
421 killed in railway accidents in 2019: SCRF
Iraqi parliament votes to expel US troops
1,37,198 Bangladeshis to perform hajj this year
Stokes sets catching record
Most Read News
Biman resumes flight on Dhaka-Manchester route
EC asks to show cause Atiqul Islam
HC summons Ctg Port Authority Chairman for noncompliance
Rocket falls near US embassy in Baghdad
Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr
Devotee dies at ijtema venue in Manikganj
Three cleaning staff arrested with gold at HSIA
Now a female 'drug trader' killed in shootout
War crimes prosecutor Mohammad Ali removed
Another crude bomb explodes at DU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft