Monday, 6 January, 2020, 3:16 AM
Home Back Page

Roll back EVM plan, BNP to EC

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

Stating that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) is an 'ill-motivated government project' to destroy people's voting rights, BNP on Sunday urged the Election Commission (EC) to shelve its plan to use it in the upcoming elections to two Dhaka city corporations.
"The Election Commission's decision to use the EVMs in the polls to Dhaka south and north city corporations is part of an evil plan to implement a silent project of killing people's voting rights by using the technology in the future election in which the government is changed," said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
He further said, "BNP thinks the decision to sue this machine in Bangladesh's election system is a serious conspiracy. We hope the Election Commission will take steps for holding the election through traditional ballot papers cancelling its decision to conduct the voting through the EVM so that people can freely exercise their right to franchise."
Fakhrul came up with the remarks while speaking at a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office. As part of their sense of responsibility to protect people's voting rights, he said BNP is protesting the EC's stance on using the EVMs in the city polls.     -UNB


