Court asks cops to publish ad asking 4 fugitives to appear

A Dhaka court on Sunday ordered police to publish an advertisement in two national dailies, asking four fugitives in Abrar Fahad murder case to appear before the court on January 13. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Muhammad Kaisarul Islam passed the order after receiving an execution report on arrest warrant issued earlier against the four fugitives.

Those names will be published in the newspapers as fugitives are Morsheduzzaman Jisan, Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim, Morshed Amartya Islam, and Muztaba Rafid.



