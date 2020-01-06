BNP is talking nonsense about city polls: Quader





"Election is not yet held, but the BNP leaders like Mirza Fakhrul and Moudud Ahmed have been making unnecessary comments on it. That is the BNP's original character. They always talk like this. They have been defeated before the election and they behave like loser," he said while addressing a reunion of AL organized on Sunday after its 21st central council at Ramna restaurant in Dhaka.

Obaidul Quader, the minister for road transports and bridges, attended the reunion as chief guest.

While talking to journalist in the programme, Obaidul Quader claimed that BNP failed in the field of movement, how they will win in the polls? So they have taken the trick of negative campaign against the upcoming city corporation polls and the government."

Referring a comment of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir 'Country is going to under familyism' the AL secretary said, "We want to know, Kahleda Zia and Tareque belong which family! The core leadership of BNP comes from one family. Mirza Fakhrul works only as their 'yes man'.

He said, "Our leader Sheikh Hasina leads the party with her qualification, ability and skillness. She is now recognised as not only our national leader, but also one of the international leaders. That's not a familyism. Sheikh Hasina is here for her charismatic leadership."

Quader also mentioned Sheikh Hasina as an undisputed leader of the nation.

Senior leaders of AL including Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Dr. Dipu Moni, AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Abul Hasnat Abdullah, and other leaders were present at the reunion.

















Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said that being confirmed about their failure in the Dhaka two City Corporations elections, BNP leaders are talking like nonsense."Election is not yet held, but the BNP leaders like Mirza Fakhrul and Moudud Ahmed have been making unnecessary comments on it. That is the BNP's original character. They always talk like this. They have been defeated before the election and they behave like loser," he said while addressing a reunion of AL organized on Sunday after its 21st central council at Ramna restaurant in Dhaka.Obaidul Quader, the minister for road transports and bridges, attended the reunion as chief guest.While talking to journalist in the programme, Obaidul Quader claimed that BNP failed in the field of movement, how they will win in the polls? So they have taken the trick of negative campaign against the upcoming city corporation polls and the government."Referring a comment of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir 'Country is going to under familyism' the AL secretary said, "We want to know, Kahleda Zia and Tareque belong which family! The core leadership of BNP comes from one family. Mirza Fakhrul works only as their 'yes man'.He said, "Our leader Sheikh Hasina leads the party with her qualification, ability and skillness. She is now recognised as not only our national leader, but also one of the international leaders. That's not a familyism. Sheikh Hasina is here for her charismatic leadership."Quader also mentioned Sheikh Hasina as an undisputed leader of the nation.Senior leaders of AL including Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Dr. Dipu Moni, AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Abul Hasnat Abdullah, and other leaders were present at the reunion.