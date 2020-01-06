Video
Monday, 6 January, 2020, 3:16 AM
Home Back Page

Govt taking measures to save migrants in Middle East

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

Following the US air strike in Iraq, the government has started taking necessary measures to save its migrants in the countries of the Middle East.
"Although it's the responsibility of the employer countries to protect the foreign workers during any warfare situation, we are taking measures to work out a plan to save millions of Bangladeshis living in Middle Eastern countries, said Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed.
The ministry will hold a meeting with the Foreign Affairs Secretary on Monday, the minister told reporters on Sunday at a meet the press programme held in the ministry.
The Reporters for Bangladeshi Migrants (RBM), an organization of the journalists working in the migration and expatriate welfare sector, organized the meet the press.
RBM General Secretary Masudul Hoque conducted the programme with the President of the organization Firoz Manna in the chair.
Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry Secretary Selim Reza, additional secretaries Ahmed Munirus Salehin and Sabiha Parveen, Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training Director General Shamsul Alam and Bangladesh Overseas Employment Services Limited (BOESL) Managing Director Saiful Hassan Badal also attended the programme.
The minister claimed in 2019 a total of 7, 00,159 Bangladeshis migrated to different countries with job. In 2018, the number of migration was 7, 34,181.
Imran Ahmed warned that the government will not tolerate any irregularities in the overseas employment sector.
"If the recruiting agencies are not punished for their illegal activities, they will do it repeatedly. The government will not spare anyone for their wrong doings.


« PreviousNext »

