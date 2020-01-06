Video
Monday, 6 January, 2020, 3:16 AM
EWU held freshers’ reception

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Eduvista Desk

The orientation programme for the newly admitted students for the spring semester 2020 of East West University (EWU) held in the courtyard of EWU campus, Aftabnagar, Dhaka on January 5, 2020. Nearly 1700 students were admitted to graduate and undergraduate programs in 14 different departments in this semester. EWU arranged a grand reception program for the newly admitted students. The objective of the programme was to welcome new students and introduce them to university facilities, faculty members, the academic system and the rules and regulations of the institution.







