Monday, 6 January, 2020, 3:16 AM
Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Eduvista Desk

Southeast University Social Services Club (SEUSSC) distributed winter clothing at the cold-hit area of the northern part of the country in Parbartipur, Dinajpur on January 5, 2020. The members of the club raised funds from the SEU students, faculties and administrative staff and bought blankets for the poor and underprivileged people of the area. A number of 500 local people received blankets form   the club members.
 Wahid Hossain Siddiquey, Chief Coordinator of SEU Trust was present during the distribution programme. Sabbir Khan, president of SEUSSC was actively involved in this programme. The programme was supervised by Bahreen Khan and Ummay Munmun, the moderator and the asst moderator of the club respectively.


