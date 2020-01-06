

BARI inaugurates training programme

BARI Director General Dr Abul Kalam Azad inaugurated the training workshop as chief guest in the morning. In his speech, he said that "innovation and development of new varieties of different crops are becoming popular day by day with the use of tissue culture in the country. Once, it was difficult to develop varieties through tissue culture in Bangladesh, but now it has become quite easy. I hope that through this five-day training, trainees will have a better understanding on tissue culture".

BARI Director (Research) Dr Md Abdul Wohab, Director (Training and Communication) was also present on that occasion.































