Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 January, 2020, 3:15 AM
Home Eduvista

BARI inaugurates training programme

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Eduvista Desk

BARI inaugurates training programme

BARI inaugurates training programme

Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) has arranged a five-day hands-on training on 'Plant Tissue Culture Techniques' from January 5, 2020 at its seminar room. It will provide hands-on training to the trainees on various techniques for tissue culture. Representatives from BARI, Bangladesh Jute Research Institute (BJRI), Bangladesh Sugarcane Research Institute (BSRI) & NGOs have participated in the training.
BARI Director General Dr Abul Kalam Azad inaugurated the training workshop as chief guest in the morning. In his speech, he said that "innovation and development of new varieties of different crops are becoming popular day by day with the use of tissue culture in the country. Once, it was difficult to develop varieties through tissue culture in Bangladesh, but now it has become quite easy. I hope that through this five-day training, trainees will have a better understanding on tissue culture".
BARI Director (Research) Dr Md Abdul Wohab, Director (Training and Communication) was also present on that occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Inauguration the mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
VC of CU presiding the 115th syndicate meeting
EWU held freshers’ reception
SEUSSC distributed winter clothing
BARI inaugurates training programme
Maya palace discovered in the Mexican jungle
IU would be a World Class University: Rashid Askari
NU starts admission programme


Latest News
Govt to send 750,000 workers abroad this year: Minister
Stop sand lifting from Titas Bridge area: HC
RMG export drops 6.21pc in six months: EPB
Govt conspiring to kill Khaleda in jail, alleges sister
2 housewives commit suicide
Roll back EVM plan, BNP to EC
421 killed in railway accidents in 2019: SCRF
Iraqi parliament votes to expel US troops
1,37,198 Bangladeshis to perform hajj this year
Stokes sets catching record
Most Read News
Biman resumes flight on Dhaka-Manchester route
EC asks to show cause Atiqul Islam
HC summons Ctg Port Authority Chairman for noncompliance
Rocket falls near US embassy in Baghdad
Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr
Devotee dies at ijtema venue in Manikganj
Three cleaning staff arrested with gold at HSIA
Now a female 'drug trader' killed in shootout
War crimes prosecutor Mohammad Ali removed
Another crude bomb explodes at DU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft