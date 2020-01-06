

IU would be a World Class University: Rashid Askari Dr M Harun Ur Rashid Askari, popularly known as Rashid Askari, Professor of English department of Islamic University has been appointed as its 12th vice-chancellor. Born on June 1, 1965 in Rangpur, Rashid Askari obtained Honours and Master's degrees in English from Dhaka University with distinction, and a PhD in Indian English Literature from the University of Poona. On the occasion of Islamic University's 41st founding anniversary, The Daily Observer's IU correspondent Humayun Kabir Jibon took an interview this veteran persona.



The Daily Observer: Islamic University recently celebrated its 41 years of establishment. Tell us the background of the University.

Rashid Askari: Islamic University, Bangladesh was set up on 22 November 1979 and came into operation on 28 June 1986. It is the first university in Bangladesh established after the independence in 1971. A specialized stream of theological studies and six other of humanities, social sciences, applied sciences, engineering, business and law are running parallel at this university. Islamic University embraces global quality assurance mechanism to boost the power and professionalism of the teaching and nonteaching staff with a view to ensure quality education and research through the deployment of ICT facilities.

DO: What's your future dream for IU?

R A: We always dream of taking the university to new heights. We are eager to gain a foothold in Asia and also aim to transform our university into a world class university. The vision is to become a globally recognized university. We prepare students to go forth with skills, knowledge and wisdom to serve and advance the communities in which they live and work.

DO: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working to make Digital Bangladesh. In this regard, how much advancement in Digitization is implemented in IU to fulfilling the vision her vision?

R A: Islamic University too is working in keeping pace with PM Sheikh Hasina's vision of a digital Bangladesh. We have taken comprehensive programmes for the digitization of education. The departments, offices and the library are coming under digitization. IU is a member of UGC Digital Library and Bangladesh Research and Education Network and through this is connected with a number of global consortiums.

DO: You have already started digitization work of our Central Library and declared for establishment of E-library facilities. When will it be opened for the students?

R A: For sure! The students will have free access to our digital library and e-resources.

DO: The Finance and Accounts Division of IU is not yet to be digitized. Do you have any plan to make it Digitalized immediately?

R A: Not only the Finance and Accounts Division but also all other sections,the Registrar, the Controller, the Chief Engineer, the Planning and Development -all will come under digitization network.

DO: To modernize the university and to connect the outer world, a useful website is a must. What's the development in this regard?

R A: We have already designed a professional website which showcases all relevant information about our university. An expert ICT cell is working to update us on day's developments.

DO: To make a world class university, digital classroom materials for teaching-learning are immensely needed. Do you have any future plan on it?

R A: We have a virtual classroom. As a matter of fact, we are trying to grab at all the ICT facilities. We have future plans to transform IU into a virtual campus.

DO: Immediately after joining as IU vice-chancellor you pledged to eliminate session Jam within 6 months and you have become successful. What's the secret behind it?

R A: Effective motivation, close monitoring and increased working hours have made this possible. I'm thankful to the teachers. Without their concerted support it was not possible to bid farewell to session jams.

DO: International students are studying at IU now in your tenor but we know that Foreign Student's Admission Ordinance passed in 2002 and remained inactive. Why did you decide to implement it?

R A: Without international students the university doesn't look international. I revived the Foreign Student's Admission Ordinance which remained dysfunctional for decades. At this moment in time we have 50 foreign students from different countries of Asia and Africa. The number is also increasing.

DO: Islamic university has made different collaboration activities during your time. Would you please mention about them?

R A: To enhance academic and research strength, Islamic University has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with different universities/institutes across the globe, like Nagasaki University, Nagasaki, Japan, Chonbuk National University, Jeonju-si, Jeollabuk-do, South Korea, Wildlife Research Lab, Kangwon National University, Chuncheon-Si, Gangwon-Do South Korea, Yunnan University, Yunnan, Kunming, China, Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University (UNISSA), Brunei Darussalam, Confucius Institute, University of Dhaka, and the Istanbul Foundation for Science and Culture, Turkey.

DO: In your time, IU has got a mega project for massive development of the campus. What's the status of the project and are there any difficulties to implement it?

R A: We have got the biggest ever funding (537 crore taka) for the ongoing mega project for huge infrastructural and academic development. It will include nine 10 storey new buildings and the fullest extension of almost all the existing buildings. This is a major breakthrough in the development process of the university.

DO: We know that IU has made notable progress in every sector during your tenor. Would you please tell about your success in brief?

R A: I would like to give the responsibility of measuring my success to other people. However, I may share with you a few things which give me a sense of achievement. Since my assumption of the VC's position on 21 August 2016, the major events that happened are: opening 9 high needs-based subjects and 3 faculties including Engineering and Technology and Biological Sciences faculties; the holding of the 4th convocation of the university after 16 years; getting the biggest ever amount (537 crore taka) for the ongoing Mega Project for huge infrastructural academic development; the erection of Bangabandhu mural at the main gate of the university; bringing about far-reaching academic reforms and time-befitting course -curriculum developments; admitting 50 foreign students and launching collaboration and exchange programmes with foreign universities.

DO: Till now, no Vice Chancellors were able to complete their tenor. You are the 12th VC. Do you face any obstacles to complete your tenor?

R A: I am least bothered about whether I would be able to complete my tenure as the vice chancellor or no. I love to do my duties with pleasure and dignity to the best of my ability, sincerity and honesty as long as I am in the chair. You are right, there are hurdles. But there are ways to clear them.

DO: Finally, would you please tell about IU Family?

R A: I have a piece of advice for the students and the younger generation. On top of everything, they should grow as good human beings. They should discover their latent talent in them and make the best use of it for the good of their country and the world as well. Hard work, honesty, sincerity and patriotism can take them to the pinnacle of success.

DO: Thank you so much for your time.

R A: You are most welcome!



















The Daily Observer: Islamic University recently celebrated its 41 years of establishment. Tell us the background of the University.Rashid Askari: Islamic University, Bangladesh was set up on 22 November 1979 and came into operation on 28 June 1986. It is the first university in Bangladesh established after the independence in 1971. A specialized stream of theological studies and six other of humanities, social sciences, applied sciences, engineering, business and law are running parallel at this university. Islamic University embraces global quality assurance mechanism to boost the power and professionalism of the teaching and nonteaching staff with a view to ensure quality education and research through the deployment of ICT facilities.DO: What's your future dream for IU?R A: We always dream of taking the university to new heights. We are eager to gain a foothold in Asia and also aim to transform our university into a world class university. The vision is to become a globally recognized university. We prepare students to go forth with skills, knowledge and wisdom to serve and advance the communities in which they live and work.DO: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working to make Digital Bangladesh. In this regard, how much advancement in Digitization is implemented in IU to fulfilling the vision her vision?R A: Islamic University too is working in keeping pace with PM Sheikh Hasina's vision of a digital Bangladesh. We have taken comprehensive programmes for the digitization of education. The departments, offices and the library are coming under digitization. IU is a member of UGC Digital Library and Bangladesh Research and Education Network and through this is connected with a number of global consortiums.DO: You have already started digitization work of our Central Library and declared for establishment of E-library facilities. When will it be opened for the students?R A: For sure! The students will have free access to our digital library and e-resources.DO: The Finance and Accounts Division of IU is not yet to be digitized. Do you have any plan to make it Digitalized immediately?R A: Not only the Finance and Accounts Division but also all other sections,the Registrar, the Controller, the Chief Engineer, the Planning and Development -all will come under digitization network.DO: To modernize the university and to connect the outer world, a useful website is a must. What's the development in this regard?R A: We have already designed a professional website which showcases all relevant information about our university. An expert ICT cell is working to update us on day's developments.DO: To make a world class university, digital classroom materials for teaching-learning are immensely needed. Do you have any future plan on it?R A: We have a virtual classroom. As a matter of fact, we are trying to grab at all the ICT facilities. We have future plans to transform IU into a virtual campus.DO: Immediately after joining as IU vice-chancellor you pledged to eliminate session Jam within 6 months and you have become successful. What's the secret behind it?R A: Effective motivation, close monitoring and increased working hours have made this possible. I'm thankful to the teachers. Without their concerted support it was not possible to bid farewell to session jams.DO: International students are studying at IU now in your tenor but we know that Foreign Student's Admission Ordinance passed in 2002 and remained inactive. Why did you decide to implement it?R A: Without international students the university doesn't look international. I revived the Foreign Student's Admission Ordinance which remained dysfunctional for decades. At this moment in time we have 50 foreign students from different countries of Asia and Africa. The number is also increasing.DO: Islamic university has made different collaboration activities during your time. Would you please mention about them?R A: To enhance academic and research strength, Islamic University has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with different universities/institutes across the globe, like Nagasaki University, Nagasaki, Japan, Chonbuk National University, Jeonju-si, Jeollabuk-do, South Korea, Wildlife Research Lab, Kangwon National University, Chuncheon-Si, Gangwon-Do South Korea, Yunnan University, Yunnan, Kunming, China, Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University (UNISSA), Brunei Darussalam, Confucius Institute, University of Dhaka, and the Istanbul Foundation for Science and Culture, Turkey.DO: In your time, IU has got a mega project for massive development of the campus. What's the status of the project and are there any difficulties to implement it?R A: We have got the biggest ever funding (537 crore taka) for the ongoing mega project for huge infrastructural and academic development. It will include nine 10 storey new buildings and the fullest extension of almost all the existing buildings. This is a major breakthrough in the development process of the university.DO: We know that IU has made notable progress in every sector during your tenor. Would you please tell about your success in brief?R A: I would like to give the responsibility of measuring my success to other people. However, I may share with you a few things which give me a sense of achievement. Since my assumption of the VC's position on 21 August 2016, the major events that happened are: opening 9 high needs-based subjects and 3 faculties including Engineering and Technology and Biological Sciences faculties; the holding of the 4th convocation of the university after 16 years; getting the biggest ever amount (537 crore taka) for the ongoing Mega Project for huge infrastructural academic development; the erection of Bangabandhu mural at the main gate of the university; bringing about far-reaching academic reforms and time-befitting course -curriculum developments; admitting 50 foreign students and launching collaboration and exchange programmes with foreign universities.DO: Till now, no Vice Chancellors were able to complete their tenor. You are the 12th VC. Do you face any obstacles to complete your tenor?R A: I am least bothered about whether I would be able to complete my tenure as the vice chancellor or no. I love to do my duties with pleasure and dignity to the best of my ability, sincerity and honesty as long as I am in the chair. You are right, there are hurdles. But there are ways to clear them.DO: Finally, would you please tell about IU Family?R A: I have a piece of advice for the students and the younger generation. On top of everything, they should grow as good human beings. They should discover their latent talent in them and make the best use of it for the good of their country and the world as well. Hard work, honesty, sincerity and patriotism can take them to the pinnacle of success.DO: Thank you so much for your time.R A: You are most welcome!