Monday, 6 January, 2020, 3:15 AM
Chhayanaut’s annual folk music soiree held

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Culture Desk

Chhayanaut, a cultural organisation that aims to foster and promote the cultural and musical heritage of Bangladesh, organised an annual musical soiree of folk songs on January 3 at Chhayanaut Auditorium, in the city. Chhayanaut organises this annual soiree every year. This year's programme was dedicated to the eminent poet Jasimuddin, popularly known as the Polli Kobi.
The musical soiree featured songs that were written by some eminent poets and folk singers namely Jasimuddin, Manmohan Dutta, Durbin Shah, Abdul Alim and Baul Chan Mia. Tapan Majumder, teacher at folk music department of Chhayanaut Sangeet Bidyayatan, delivered the welcome speech at the beginning of the programme. Then, the soiree started with rendition of the song named 'Ey Na Rupe Noyon Diye', penned by poet Jasimuddin. Sequentially, Sardar Md Rahmatullah sang 'Tumi Kaindo Na Orey Amar', Poly Roy sang 'Tumi Amar Bondhu Lago', Sanchita Barman rendered 'O Sujon Bondhu', Mohitosh Kumar Mondol sang 'Je Din Amar Bhableela, Mohammad Manik sang 'Mondire Debota Nai', Mukul Majumdar sang 'Ami Tomar Posha Pakhi', Narayan Chandra Shil sang 'Amar Bondhu Jodi Hoito Posha Pakhi', Jonaki Rani Shil sang 'Dhortey Jodi Odhorarey', Azad Abul Kalam sang 'Aaaj Radhar Shubhodin', Biman Chandra Biswas sang 'Kaindo Na Poran Bondhu', Nazmul Ahsan Tuhin sang 'Ami Ei Dekhilam Shonar Chhobi' and Supriya Shahnewaz sang 'Tumi Daak Dila Obolar Prane'. Alongside solo performances, there were group songs by the artistes of Chhayanaut.
Alokesh Adhikary and Badal Chowdhury were on tabla while Mohammad Moniruzzaman on flute. Ratan Kumar Das was on dotara while Dasrath Das was on dhol.


