Monday, 6 January, 2020, 3:15 AM
Building collapse death toll 36

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

KEP, Jan 5: The search for victims in the rubble of a collapsed building in southern Cambodia drew to a close on Sunday with the final death toll at 36 -- the latest tragedy in a string of deadly construction accidents.




Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen, said 23 people had been pulled alive from the rubble of the seven-storey hotel, which crumpled to the ground in seaside Kep on Friday afternoon.
On Sunday rescuers also managed to free a dog trapped in the debris.
"This is yet another tragedy," said Hun Sen, who promised families of victims would get $50,000 each in compensation, while those injured would receive $20,000, he said.
He told reporters the contractor responsible for the construction had died in the accident, while the building's owner had been detained.    -AFP



