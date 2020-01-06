Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 January, 2020, 3:15 AM
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Navy to escort UK shipping

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

LONDRES, Jan 5: The UK is preparing to deploy the Royal Navy to escort British-flagged commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz following the rapid escalation of tensions between Iran and the United States.




The Ministry of Defence said late Saturday that the frigate HMS Montrose and HMS Defender, a destroyer, "will resume accompaniments of UK-flagged commercial vessels" in the strait.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: "I have instructed preparations for HMS Montrose and HMS Defender to return to accompanying duties of Red Ensign shipping. The government will take all necessary steps to protect our ships and citizens at this time."
The practice of escorting ships in the Strait of Hormuz was stood down in November, after being used during the fall-out from the seizure of the British-flagged Stena Impero tanker by Iran in July.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Building collapse death toll 36
Navy to escort UK shipping
Saudi Arabia slams Turkey
At least 28 dead in raid on Tripoli military school: Ministry
Australia’s bushfires turn NZ’s skies bright orange
Former Fox reporter claims Trump invited her to his office to ‘kiss’
Rahul, Priyanka misled people, instigated riots, says Amit Shah
Pakistan ditches Iran, extends tacit support to US over airstrikes


Latest News
Govt to send 750,000 workers abroad this year: Minister
Stop sand lifting from Titas Bridge area: HC
RMG export drops 6.21pc in six months: EPB
Govt conspiring to kill Khaleda in jail, alleges sister
2 housewives commit suicide
Roll back EVM plan, BNP to EC
421 killed in railway accidents in 2019: SCRF
Iraqi parliament votes to expel US troops
1,37,198 Bangladeshis to perform hajj this year
Stokes sets catching record
Most Read News
Biman resumes flight on Dhaka-Manchester route
EC asks to show cause Atiqul Islam
HC summons Ctg Port Authority Chairman for noncompliance
Rocket falls near US embassy in Baghdad
Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr
Devotee dies at ijtema venue in Manikganj
Three cleaning staff arrested with gold at HSIA
Now a female 'drug trader' killed in shootout
War crimes prosecutor Mohammad Ali removed
Another crude bomb explodes at DU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft