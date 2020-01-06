Video
Monday, 6 January, 2020, 3:15 AM
News in brief

Saudi Arabia slams Turkey

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

RIYADH, Jan 5: Saudi Arabia on Sunday condemned the Turkish parliament's approval of a military deployment to Libya, which is aimed at shoring up the UN recognised government in Tripoli.
Turkey's parliament approved the deployment on Thursday following a request for assistance by the beleaguered Government of National Accord.
"Saudi Arabia expresses its rejection and condemnation of Turkey's latest escalation in the Libyan issue," the official Saudi Press Agency said, citing the foreign ministry.
The GNA has been under sustained attack since April by eastern Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar. Haftar is backed by Turkey's regional rivals -- Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.    -AFP


