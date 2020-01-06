Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 January, 2020, 3:15 AM
Home Foreign News

At least 28 dead in raid on Tripoli military school: Ministry

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

TRIPOLI, Jan 5: At least 28 people were killed and dozens injured on Saturday in an air strike on a military school in the Libyan capital Tripoli, a ministry spokesman said.
"An air raid on the military school of Tripoli killed 28 cadets and injured dozens more," Amin al-Hashemi, spokesman for the health ministry of the Government of National Accord (GNA) said.
At the time of the strike the cadets were gathered on a parade ground before going to their dormitories, he added.
The military school is in al-Hadba al-Khadra, a residential sector of the Libyan capital.
The GNA health ministry called for blood donors to go to hospitals and blood banks to help those injured.
The southern part of Tripoli has seen fierce fighting since last April, when military strongman Khalifa Haftar began an offensive against the GNA.
Libya was plunged into chaos with the toppling and killing of longtime dictator Moamer Gaddafi in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising. It has since become divided between the GNA and rival authorities based in the country's east.
GNA forces accused those loyal to Haftar of the strike, posting photos of the victims and the wounded on Facebook.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Building collapse death toll 36
Navy to escort UK shipping
Saudi Arabia slams Turkey
At least 28 dead in raid on Tripoli military school: Ministry
Australia’s bushfires turn NZ’s skies bright orange
Former Fox reporter claims Trump invited her to his office to ‘kiss’
Rahul, Priyanka misled people, instigated riots, says Amit Shah
Pakistan ditches Iran, extends tacit support to US over airstrikes


Latest News
Govt to send 750,000 workers abroad this year: Minister
Stop sand lifting from Titas Bridge area: HC
RMG export drops 6.21pc in six months: EPB
Govt conspiring to kill Khaleda in jail, alleges sister
2 housewives commit suicide
Roll back EVM plan, BNP to EC
421 killed in railway accidents in 2019: SCRF
Iraqi parliament votes to expel US troops
1,37,198 Bangladeshis to perform hajj this year
Stokes sets catching record
Most Read News
Biman resumes flight on Dhaka-Manchester route
EC asks to show cause Atiqul Islam
HC summons Ctg Port Authority Chairman for noncompliance
Rocket falls near US embassy in Baghdad
Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr
Devotee dies at ijtema venue in Manikganj
Three cleaning staff arrested with gold at HSIA
Now a female 'drug trader' killed in shootout
War crimes prosecutor Mohammad Ali removed
Another crude bomb explodes at DU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft