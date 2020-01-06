Video
Monday, 6 January, 2020, 3:15 AM
Australia’s bushfires turn NZ’s skies bright orange

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Local resident Dave Iredale walks past ash from bushfires washed up on a beach in Merimbula, in Australia's New South Wales state on January 5. Australians on January 5 counted the cost from a day of catastrophic bushfires that caused "extensive damage" across swathes of the country and took the death toll from the long-running crisis to 24. photo : AFP

MELBOURNE, Jan 5: Smoke from raging bushfires in Australia blanketed parts of neighbouring New Zealand on Sunday, turning the sky over Auckland a bright orange.
The city is more than 2,000 kilometres (1,200 miles) from southeastern Australia, parts of which have been devastated by bushfires that have raged for months.
Local police have asked residents to stop calling the nation's emergency hotline to report the issue.
Zimena Dormer-Didovich told Reuters that it was unsettling and felt "apocalyptic".
"We're in Auckland, New Zealand. That's why this is so shocking to us - we're so far away yet this smoke is so intense," Dormer-Didovich said, adding how the few hours of exposure to the smoke were being felt.
"My 14-year-old's asthma is playing up, and I'm starting to notice that my breathing is slightly affected too."     -REUTERS


