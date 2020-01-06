

Former Fox reporter claims Trump invited her to his office to ‘kiss’

In a book to be published next week, the Fox & Friends fill-in host Courtney Friel claims Trump propositioned her before he became US president.

"You should come up to my office sometime, so we can kiss," Friel says Trump told her, adding that he considered her "the hottest one at Fox News".

The claims, reported by the New York Daily News, are contained in Friel's upcoming memoir, Tonight At 10: Kicking Booze and Breaking News.

Friel, 39, says Trump's come-on was made during a phone call to her office weeks after she mentioned an interest in working as a judge on his Miss USA beauty pageant. She says she was shocked by the proposition, which "came out of nowhere".

"'Donald,' I responded, 'I believe we're both married.' I quickly ended the call," she wrote in her book.

"This proposition made it difficult for me to report with a straight face on Trump running for president. It infuriated me that he would call all the women who shared stories of his bold advances liars. I totally believe them," she says. Friel, who now works at KTLA in Los Angeles, joins a long line of accusers who say the president has sexually harassed or assaulted them. -AP

















