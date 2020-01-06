Pakistan ditches Iran, extends tacit support to US over airstrikes





ISLAMABAD, Jan 5: Pakistan has extended tacit support to the United States over its action against Iran earlier this week in exchange for the resumption of military cooperation with Washington, in a move that led to the latter authorising the reinstatement of a military training and educational program which had remained suspended for two years.Citing Intelligence sources, Asian Lite reported that Islamabad, which blamed Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Major Gen Qassem Soleimani for Baloch militant attacks against its forces, found an opportunity to "kill two birds with one stone" when Washington sought its support after the airstrikes near the Baghdad international airport.It may be noted that the Washington's announcement to authorise the resumption of International Military Education and Training (IMET) for strengthening "military to military cooperation on shared priorities and advance US national security" came hours after US secretary of state michael pompeo spoke to Pakistan chief of army staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa in the aftermath of the airstrike. -ANI