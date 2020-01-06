Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 January, 2020, 3:14 AM
Home Foreign News

Iraqi MPs meet on US troop ouster after Soleimani killing

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

BAGHDAD, Jan 5: Iraq's parliament was expected to vote Sunday on ousting US troops from military bases, which are threatened by pro-Tehran factions after an American strike killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders.
Late Saturday, missiles slammed into the Baghdad enclave where the US embassy is located and an airbase north of the capital where American troops are deployed, prompting US President Donald Trump to threaten strikes on 52 sites in Iran.
The near-simultaneous attacks seemed to be the first phase of promised retaliation for the US precision drone strike that killed Iran's Major General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi. While no one claimed Saturday's attacks, a hardline pro-Iran faction in the Hashed, a network of Shiite-majority armed groups incorporated into the state, urged Iraqis to move away from US forces.
"We ask security forces in the country to get at least 1,000 meters away from US bases starting on Sunday at 5:00pm (1400 GMT)," said the Kataeb Hezbollah faction.
The deadline coincides with the planned conclusion of a parliamentary session on Sunday which the Hashed has insisted should see a vote on the ouster of US troops.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Building collapse death toll 36
Navy to escort UK shipping
Saudi Arabia slams Turkey
At least 28 dead in raid on Tripoli military school: Ministry
Australia’s bushfires turn NZ’s skies bright orange
Former Fox reporter claims Trump invited her to his office to ‘kiss’
Rahul, Priyanka misled people, instigated riots, says Amit Shah
Pakistan ditches Iran, extends tacit support to US over airstrikes


Latest News
Govt to send 750,000 workers abroad this year: Minister
Stop sand lifting from Titas Bridge area: HC
RMG export drops 6.21pc in six months: EPB
Govt conspiring to kill Khaleda in jail, alleges sister
2 housewives commit suicide
Roll back EVM plan, BNP to EC
421 killed in railway accidents in 2019: SCRF
Iraqi parliament votes to expel US troops
1,37,198 Bangladeshis to perform hajj this year
Stokes sets catching record
Most Read News
Biman resumes flight on Dhaka-Manchester route
EC asks to show cause Atiqul Islam
HC summons Ctg Port Authority Chairman for noncompliance
Rocket falls near US embassy in Baghdad
Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr
Devotee dies at ijtema venue in Manikganj
Three cleaning staff arrested with gold at HSIA
Now a female 'drug trader' killed in shootout
War crimes prosecutor Mohammad Ali removed
Another crude bomb explodes at DU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft