White House gives lawmakers formal notice of Iraq strike

WASHINGTON, Jan 5: The White House sent to Congress on Saturday formal notification of Friday's U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general, amid complaints from Democrats that President Donald Trump did not notify lawmakers or seek advance approval for the attack.The U.S. strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq has caused a dramatic rise in tensions between Iran and the United States and its allies.The classified notification was sent under a 1973 U.S. law called the War Powers Act, which requires the administration to notify Congress within 48 hours of committing armed forces to military action or imminent actions.White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien confirmed the notice had been sent and told Fox News on Saturday there were numerous legal grounds for the attack. He said Justice Department lawyers had signed off on the plan."This was an absolute legal operation," O'Brien said. "We feel very good about the legal basis for this military operation."House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, said it raised more questions than it answered."This document prompts serious and urgent questions about the timing, manner and justification of the Administration's decision to engage in hostilities against Iran," Pelosi said in a statement. -REUTERS