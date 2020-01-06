Video
Monday, 6 January, 2020, 3:14 AM
Home Countryside

Old Khitis still loves to grow saplings

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondent

JOYPURHAT, Jan 5: Khitis Chandra Mondal, 70, of Parulia Village under Mohammadabad Union in Sadar Upazila of the district has been growing saplings since 1972.
Although old age has made him kneeling, he is yet to leave his love  of growing saplings.
While talked, Khitis said he started growing saplings for his own need first. Later, he began commercial production of the saplings. He currently grows saplings on 40 decimals of land.
He has groomed his children with proper education and settled them accordingly. He has purchased lands and raised home.  
He said growing saplings is his forefathers' profession. He has no training on the profession but has long experience only.
Presently, he is running Seba Nursery. He grows saplings of different vegetables, such as, tomato, cauliflower, chilli and onion at his nursery. He produces saplings matching the seasonal demands.
He also said his saplings are being supplied to six other districts, including Rajshahi, Bogra, Naogaon, Rangpur, Gaibandha and Gaibandha.
He makes a yearly profit worth Tk 60,000 to 1 lakh. Since he is very old, his son Mrittunjoy Chandra Mondal helps in his work.




Seeing his nursery, few other nurseries have been established in his locality. These nurseries are exporting saplings to other districts after meeting the local demand.
Except the private ones, there is no public sapling nursery or seed-producing farm here.
Khitis Chandra Mondal said a public nursery or farm is needed in the locality for learning about the quality of seeds and saplings.
Sadar Upazila Agriculture Officer Serajul Islam said Joypurhat is on top in agricultural productions. Despite various limitations, the government is working to extend agricultural technology. 



