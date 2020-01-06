Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 January, 2020, 3:13 AM
Home Countryside

Old Aziron Bewa of Fulbari awaits allowance

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondent

Old Aziron Bewa of Fulbari awaits allowance

Old Aziron Bewa of Fulbari awaits allowance

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Jan 5: Aziron Bewa, 72, of Chandrakhana Village in Fulbari Upazila of the district is appealing for winter clothes and allowance.
She lost her husband Azatulla 20 years ago. Her only son also died 10 years ago. Her two daughters were married off and are staying with their husbands. They are not capable to maintain their mother. So she is living in hardship.
Her daughter-in-law has been staying with her. She is also living a hard life with her two issues in a house on 3-decimal land.
She has been seeking allowance to union parishad member and chairman. But she is not getting their immediate response.
Her life is a tale and it is full of sorrows. "My life is a curse," she said, adding "Since the death of my husband, I have been going to door and door of members and chairmen for a card."
Fulbari Sadar Union Chairman Harun-ur-Rashid said, "She did not come to me for allowance. Now, I have been informed. I will take her case sincerely."
He also assured to give her two blankets as early as possible.
At the same time, a tin-shade home will be managed for her after talking to the upazila nirbahi officer, he added.


















« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Old Khitis still loves to grow saplings
Old Aziron Bewa of Fulbari awaits allowance
Youth held on rape attempt in Rajshai
2,847 cold-hit people get blankets in eight districts
Farmers frustrated over low price of Aman paddy
Nobody takes care of old Chan Banu
Eight nabbed on different charges in four districts
3 killed in road mishaps in three districts


Latest News
Govt to send 750,000 workers abroad this year: Minister
Stop sand lifting from Titas Bridge area: HC
RMG export drops 6.21pc in six months: EPB
Govt conspiring to kill Khaleda in jail, alleges sister
2 housewives commit suicide
Roll back EVM plan, BNP to EC
421 killed in railway accidents in 2019: SCRF
Iraqi parliament votes to expel US troops
1,37,198 Bangladeshis to perform hajj this year
Stokes sets catching record
Most Read News
Biman resumes flight on Dhaka-Manchester route
EC asks to show cause Atiqul Islam
HC summons Ctg Port Authority Chairman for noncompliance
Rocket falls near US embassy in Baghdad
Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr
Devotee dies at ijtema venue in Manikganj
Three cleaning staff arrested with gold at HSIA
Now a female 'drug trader' killed in shootout
War crimes prosecutor Mohammad Ali removed
Another crude bomb explodes at DU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft