

Old Aziron Bewa of Fulbari awaits allowance

She lost her husband Azatulla 20 years ago. Her only son also died 10 years ago. Her two daughters were married off and are staying with their husbands. They are not capable to maintain their mother. So she is living in hardship.

Her daughter-in-law has been staying with her. She is also living a hard life with her two issues in a house on 3-decimal land.

She has been seeking allowance to union parishad member and chairman. But she is not getting their immediate response.

Her life is a tale and it is full of sorrows. "My life is a curse," she said, adding "Since the death of my husband, I have been going to door and door of members and chairmen for a card."

Fulbari Sadar Union Chairman Harun-ur-Rashid said, "She did not come to me for allowance. Now, I have been informed. I will take her case sincerely."

He also assured to give her two blankets as early as possible.

At the same time, a tin-shade home will be managed for her after talking to the upazila nirbahi officer, he added.

































