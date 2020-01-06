Youth held on rape attempt in Rajshai

RAJSHAHI, Jan 5: Police arrested a youth from Bagha Upazila of the district on Saturday night in a case filed for attempting to rape

a girl.

Arrested Sagor Ali, 19, is a resident of Hellapara Village in the upazila.

Victim's family members said Sagor entered the room of the girl in Mahajanpara Village on Saturday night and tried to rape her.

Hearing her cry for help, family members rushed to the spot and caught the youth.

Being informed, police went to the spot and detained Sagor.

The victim filed a case under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act against Sagor with Bagha Police Station (PS).

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Nazrul Islam said the accused was sent to jail following a court order.















