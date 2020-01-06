2,847 cold-hit people get blankets in eight districts





MUNSHIGANJ: Some 300 blankets were distributed among cold-hit people in Gazaria Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

Jagrata Manobota, a humanitarian organisation, arranged the ceremony, where Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Hasan Sadi was present as chief guest with Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation Assistant Director Md Delwar Hossain in the chair.

At that time, Baluakandi Union Parishad Chairman (UP) Md Shahiduzzaman Jewel, Zila Parishad Member Nazmul Hossen, Union Awami League (AL) President Md Habibur Rahman, and Organising Secretary Md Sohel Rana were also present.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: Blankets were distributed among 147 physically challenged students of Goldarpara School for Disabled under Dhamalia Union in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

UNO Shahnaz Begum attended the programme as chief guest while Founder of the school Habibur Rahman was in the chair.

At that time, Upazila Social Service Officer Shubrata Biswas, Dhamalia UP Chairman Rezwan Molla, and Former Chairman Mawlana Abu Jafar Molla were also present.

BARISHAL: At least 150 students of Kaunia Manik Mia High School in the city got blankets from prime minister's relief fund.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Barishal Ajior Rahman distributed the blankets among the students on Saturday morning.

At that time, Additional Police Super of Barishal Md Abdur Rakib, district AL Senior Vice President Md Hossen Chowdhury, Executive Magistrate Subrata Biswas Das, Acting Head Teacher of the school Tahmina Begum, and Member of school managing committee Mofizul Islam were also present.

CHILMARI, KURIGRAM: At least 1,100 blankets were distributed among the cold-hit poor people in Chilmari Upazila of the district on Saturday.

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossen, MP, distributed the blankets among the people of Thanahat, Raniganj, Ramna and Chilmari unions in the upazila on Thanahat AU Pilot Government High School field in the upazila on behalf of the government.

Upazila Chairman and Upazila AL President Shawkat Ali Sarker, Bir Bikram, presided over the programme.

At that time, Upazila Vice Chairman and Upazila AL General Secretary (GS) Abdul Kuddus Sarker, Principal Zakir Hossain, Md Rezaul Karim Lichu, Md Jaminul Haque and Abu Hanifa Ranju were also present.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Blankets and warm clothes were distributed among the cold-hit freedom fighters (FFs) and physically disabled students in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Saturday and Friday.

Exim Bank Limited distributed the blankets among 150 cold-hit FFs on Upazila Old Muktijoddha Office premises on Saturday morning.

Lawmaker from Natore-1 Constituency Shahidul Islam Bakul was chief guest at the programme while Former Upazila FF Commander Amzad Hossain was in the chair.

Among others, Upazila Chairman Ohidul Islam Gokul, Former District FF Commander Abdur Rouf Sarker, and FF Shyamol Kumar Roy were present as special guests.

On the other hand, Shahidul Islam Bakul, MP, also distributed warm clothes among physically disables students of Mamtaz Uddin School for Disabled in the upazila on Friday evening.

At that time, UNO Priyanka Debi Pal was also present.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: Blankets were distributed among over 200 cold-hit poor people of various villages under Tentulia and Nitpur unions in Porsha Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal Shah Manzur Morshed Chowdhury distributed the blankets among over 100 cold-hit poor people of Tentulia Union at night, on behalf of Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, MP.

At that time, Upazila Parishad Vice Chairman Kazibul Islam, Upazila AL Joint GS Fazlul Haque Shah Chowdhury, Tentulia UP Chairman Tajul Islam Shah, Union AL President Shahidullah Shah, GS Faruque Hossen Mia, Organising Secretary Shah Abu Sayeed Chowdhury, Upazila Juba League Vice President Mahbub Shah, and Organising Secretary Fuad Mahmud Chowdhury were also present.

On the same day, Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal Shah Manzur Morshed Chowdhury and Vice Chairman Kazibul Islam also distributed blankets among over 100 cold-hit people of various villages in Nitpur Union of the upazila.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Warm clothes were distributed among 700 cold-hit poor people in Laur Fatehpur Union under Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Friday.

Fatehpur Union Prabashi Oikka Parishad distributed the blankets on Laur Fatehpur Central Eidgah premises in the afternoon.

Fatehpur Union Prabashi Oikka Parishad President Abdullah Al Muktadir presided over the distribution programme while GS Iqbal Hossain directed the meeting.

Lawmaker Ebadul Karim Bulbul spoke at the function as chief guest while Upazila Awami League GS MA Halim and Upazila Chairman Moniruzzaman also spoke.

At that time, Officer-in-Charge of Nabinagar Police Station Ranjit Roy, Upazila Vice Chairman Zakir Hossen Sadek, Dr Mizanur Rahman, Barrister Zakir Ahmed, Hajji Golam Morshed Sacchu, and contractor Zahirul Haque were also present.

PATUAKHALI: Blankets were distributed among over 100 cold-hit Manta Community people in Char Mantaz Union of Rangbali Upazila in the district on Friday.

DC Md Matiul Islam Chowdhury distributed the blankets on behalf of the district administration. At that time, Rangabali UNO Md Masfakur Rahman, Upazila Project Implementation Officer Tapan Kumar Ghosh, and Char Mantaz UP Chairman Md Abu Hanif were also present.















