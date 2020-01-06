Farmers frustrated over low price of Aman paddy





The paddy stored by the marginal farmers has already finished, and they did not get fair price of their produce.

An allegation goes that due to syndication, real farmers cannot sell their paddy to the government godowns.

Agriculture officials suggested the farmers to wait so that they can sell the paddy at the government-fixed rate of Tk 1,040 per maund. But, the moneylenders and insecticide traders are putting pressure on the farmers to clear their dues.

Rice millers of Chapainawabganj and Naogaon purchase about 80 per cent paddy of the Barind region. Currently, per maund Aman paddy is selling at Tk 600 to 630. Before the beginning of the season, per maund paddy was sold at Tk 660 to 680.

About 70 per cent land of the region is usually cultivated depending on rain. By the mid-season, Aman fields were affected by insects compelling the growers to use insecticides causing two times' rise in their production cost.

Meanwhile, farmers have already harvested the paddy. But, the price of the new paddy is at the lowest this year compared to the last few years.

Farmer Jamilur Rahman of Pachondor Village in Tanore Upazila said, "I cultivated Aman on shared land. I have purchased insecticides on credit. Now, per maund 51 variety of Aman paddy is selling at Tk 589. If this price continues, I will face Tk 200 loss in per maund."

Farmer Jalal Uddin of Chanandala Village in Godagari Upazila said, "Though the government fixed the price of paddy and bought it from the farmers selected through lottery, still the price is not rising. Real farmers cannot send their paddy to the government godowns due to syndication."

Tanore Upazila Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Shamser Ali said farmers have just harvested the paddy. If they wait for some days, they will get the government rate.

























