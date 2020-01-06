Video
Monday, 6 January, 2020, 3:13 AM
Countryside

Nobody takes care of old Chan Banu

Published : Monday, 6 January, 2020
Our Correspondent

Nobody takes care of old Chan Banu

Nobody takes care of old Chan Banu

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Jan 5: Nobody takes care of Chan Banu who is a widow of over 70.
For the last 30 years, she has been living in a thatched hut on other's land. Rain water pours into her hut.
For daily meals, she has to depend on neighbours. Her husband Oziullah passed away four years back. She does not get any government allowance.
She lives in the land of one Kutti Bepary in Ilisha Kandi area under Paschim Char Umed Union in Lalmohan Upazila.
She said her day-labourer husband had to run the family amid hardship. As she has no land, Kutti Mia allowed her to live in his land. But, the hardship became more acute after her husband's death.
She also said, "Now I can eat if someone gives me food. I cannot do any work for my old age. None inquires about me. I have not got any government support. I don't know whether I would get it or not."


