Eight nabbed on different charges in four districts





CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: Police arrested a youth with yaba tablets from Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The arrested person is Zahir, 30, son of Hanif of Gazaria area in Lalmohan Upazila.

Sub-Inspector of Char Fasson Police Station (PS) Mashiur Rahman said on information, a team of police conducted a drive in the hospital area of the upazila at night and arrested him red-handed with 10 yaba tablets while selling.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Shamsul Arefin said a case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection.

The arrestee was produced before the court on Sunday, the OC added.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a person with yaba tablets from the district on Saturday.

The arrested person is Md Ruhul Amin, 48, son of Late Abdul Mannan of Charkowna Moral Bari Village in Pakundis Upazila.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said RAB members raided Charkowna area under Pakundia Upazila in the evening, and arrested him with 165 yaba tablets.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was field with Pakundia PS in this connection.

DINAJPUR: Police detained a woman along with 165 bottles of phensedyl from Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Detained Shefali Begum, 40, is a resident of Balurchar area in the upazila.

Hakimpur PS OC Abdur Razzaq said police raided Shefali's house at 8:30am and detained her with the phensedyl.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police arrested five persons including two drug traffickers from Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday.

Gafargaon PS OC Anukul Sarker said, on a tip-off, police raided Panditpara area of Gafargaon Municipality on Friday night and arrested drug traffickers Ramjan Sardar Tapan, 35, son of Kausar of Uttar Khaira Kuri Village in Haluaghat Upazila, and Tuhin, 20, son of Mantaj Ali of Paschim Gafargaon Village in the district along with 20 yaba tablets. On the other hand, police arrested Saddam Hossen Chhotan, son of Abdul Jalil of Baluakanda Village, Zaman, son of Abdul Barek, and Rajib, son of Kazim Uddin from Char Algi area of the upazila, on the same night.

The arrested were sent to Mymensingh Jail by the court on Saturday, the OC added.





























