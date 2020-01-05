Soleimani killing ‘to stop war, not start one’: Trump





"Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel but

we caught him in the act and terminated him," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

"We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war," Trump said, adding that the United States does not seek regime change in Iran. The United States military executed a flawless precision strike that killed the number one terrorist anywhere in the world, Qassem Soleimani," Trump said. Two Iraqi security sources said the attack followed an intelligence operation in which inside sources recruited by the CIA revealed the timing of Soleimani's arrival in Baghdad and his convoy leaving the airport.

Soleimani spearheaded Iran's Middle East operations as leader of the country's Quds Force. The killing marked a major escalation in tensions between Iran and the US. US officials said 3,000 additional troops would be sent to the Middle East as a precaution.

In a letter to Guterres and the UN Security Council, Iran said it reserved the right under international law to self-defense and that Soleimani's killing "by any measure, is an obvious example of State terrorism."

Iranian ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi said: "In fact was an act of war on the part of the United States and against Iranian people." "Last night they (the US) started a military war by assassinating by an act of terror against one of our top generals. So what else can be expected of Iran to do? We cannot just remain silent. We have to act and we will act," he said.

"We can't just close our eyes to what happened last night. Definitely there will be revenge, a harsh revenge." "The response for a military action is a military action. By whom, by when, where? that is for the future to witness," he ended the interview by stating.

The United States and its allies have suspended training of Iraqi forces due to the increased threat they face, the German military said. -REUTERS





















