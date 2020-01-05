Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 January, 2020, 1:51 PM
latest Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr       
Home Front Page

Aftermath of Soleimani killing

Soleimani killing ‘to stop war, not start one’: Trump

Published : Sunday, 5 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

WASHINGTON, Jan 4: President Donald Trump said on Friday he ordered the killing of Qassem Soleimani to stop a war, not start one, saying the Iranian military commander was planning imminent attacks on Americans.
"Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel but
we caught him in the act and terminated him," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
"We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war," Trump said, adding that the United States does not seek regime change in Iran. The United States military executed a flawless precision strike that killed the number one terrorist anywhere in the world, Qassem Soleimani," Trump said.  Two Iraqi security sources said the attack followed an intelligence operation in which inside sources recruited by the CIA revealed the timing of Soleimani's arrival in Baghdad and his convoy leaving the airport.
Soleimani spearheaded Iran's Middle East operations as leader of the country's Quds Force. The killing marked a major escalation in tensions between Iran and the US. US officials said 3,000 additional troops would be sent to the Middle East as a precaution.
In a letter to Guterres and the UN Security Council, Iran said it reserved the right under international law to self-defense and that Soleimani's killing "by any measure, is an obvious example of State terrorism."
Iranian ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi said: "In fact was an act of war on the part of the United States and against Iranian people." "Last night they (the US) started a military war by assassinating by an act of terror against one of our top generals. So what else can be expected of Iran to do? We cannot just remain silent. We have to act and we will act," he said.
"We can't just close our eyes to what happened last night. Definitely there will be revenge, a harsh revenge." "The response for a military action is a military action. By whom, by when, where? that is for the future to witness," he ended the interview by stating.
The United States and its allies have suspended training of Iraqi forces due to the increased threat they face, the German military said.     -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iran to punish Americans within reach
US Republicans, Democrats spar over killing
Soleimani killing ‘to stop war, not start one’: Trump
AL heading towards ‘dynastic’ politics: Fakhrul
5,227 killed in road crashes last year: Nischa
City Polls: EC asks candidates not to give  promises
E-cigarette campaign in Facebook alarming
BNP blocking democracy: Quader tells JP confce


Latest News
Another crude bomb explodes at DU
Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr
Be a people-friendly force, PM asks police
Biman resumes flight on Dhaka-Manchester route
Saudi non-oil private sector loses momentum in December: PMI
'Female drug trader' killed in shootout
Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe
Australia batsman Marcus fined for personal abuse
28 killed in Tripoli military school raid
US 'targeting' 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks
Most Read News
On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019
Provisional measures in light of Gambia v. Myanmar case
The Corpse
Fatima’s revolution in Hijab industry
Lighter ship stuck in Bay of Bengal, 14 rescued
33 more held over BBPL gambling in Kurigram
4,702 road crashes claim 5,227 lives in 2019: Nischa
Cold wave may grip country end of week
Dhaka wakes up to winter drizzles
Unidentified man killed in Dhaka road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft