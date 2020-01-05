Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 January, 2020, 1:51 PM
latest Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr       
Home Front Page

AL heading towards ‘dynastic’ politics: Fakhrul

Published : Sunday, 5 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday alleged that Awami League is going to establish political 'dynasty' in Bangladesh as individuals from a family are now getting the party's key posts and nominations to contest different elections.

"Not only one party is now controlling everything, but also an individual and one family are doing it as a dynastic rule prevails in the country," he said.

The BNP leader further said, "If you see who are getting their (AL's) nominations and who are being made chiefs of their organisations, you'll understand that they're moving towards dynastic politics."
Fakhrul was speaking at a 'civic condolence meeting' arranged by Zia Parishad at the Jatiya Press Club in memory of its founding chairman Kabir Murad who died recently.

He also alleged that the government is appointing teachers to different public universities, including Dhaka University, not based on merit and competence, but on political consideration.
The BNP leader also said teachers 'having poor educational background and very poor competence' are now being made vice-chancellors of public universities only for political reasons. "The same thing is happening regarding the judge appointment and the recruitments through the BCS as all the institutions have been politicised."
He said Bangladesh's economy has also become like an empty vessel as the resources are getting depleted.

Fakhrul urged all to come forward in unison to get rid of the current situation of the country. "We've been on a serious struggle, not on a trivial one. We all must take part in it with an aim to defeat the current regime."

He said the people of all walks of life must get united to force the current 'regime' to hold a fresh election under a neutral administration and the impartial Election Commission to establish a pro-people and truly representative government.
About their participation in the upcoming city polls, Fakhrul said their party is taking part in the elections to Dhaka north and south city corporations as part of their ongoing movement for restoration of democracy.

Despite having a negative experience in the last general election, he said, they are going to join the city polls also to reach people. "As a liberal democratic party, we must participate in the polls to use the chance to mobilise public support. We'll defeat this regime together with people in a systematic way. We believe we'll succeed as the truth will prevail," the BNP leader added. He alleged that the government has kept ailing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in jail for a long time out of its political 'vengeance'.      -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iran to punish Americans within reach
US Republicans, Democrats spar over killing
Soleimani killing ‘to stop war, not start one’: Trump
AL heading towards ‘dynastic’ politics: Fakhrul
5,227 killed in road crashes last year: Nischa
City Polls: EC asks candidates not to give  promises
E-cigarette campaign in Facebook alarming
BNP blocking democracy: Quader tells JP confce


Latest News
Another crude bomb explodes at DU
Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr
Be a people-friendly force, PM asks police
Biman resumes flight on Dhaka-Manchester route
Saudi non-oil private sector loses momentum in December: PMI
'Female drug trader' killed in shootout
Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe
Australia batsman Marcus fined for personal abuse
28 killed in Tripoli military school raid
US 'targeting' 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks
Most Read News
On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019
Provisional measures in light of Gambia v. Myanmar case
The Corpse
Fatima’s revolution in Hijab industry
Lighter ship stuck in Bay of Bengal, 14 rescued
33 more held over BBPL gambling in Kurigram
4,702 road crashes claim 5,227 lives in 2019: Nischa
Cold wave may grip country end of week
Dhaka wakes up to winter drizzles
Unidentified man killed in Dhaka road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft